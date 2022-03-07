Man arrested after stabbing roommate, leaving him in critical condition

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

GARDEN GROVE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Garden Grove Police Department officers Sunday arrested Gustavo Pablo Munguia for stabbing his roommate in their front yard on Saturday morning.

The stabbing was first reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday on Safford Street in Garden Grove.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the two men involved were roommates at a sober living home.

When authorities arrived they located a 36-year-old man suffering from at least one critical stab wound in the front yard of the residence.

He was able to make his way into the yard following the stabbing, where first responders were able to perform live-saving techniques before he was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect had already fled the scene at the time of first responder’s arrival.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be revealed, underwent a four-hour surgery to treat the wounds he sustained, and he is said to remain in critical condition.

Police were able to track Munguia, 33, down in Perris, after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies witnessed him driving away from a residence in the area.

He was taken into custody where he was booked for attempted murder. Authorities were working to determine motive in the incident.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call Garden Grove Police at (714) 741-5413.

