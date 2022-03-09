Former Day Care Owner Accepts Plea Deal In Death Of Toddler Left In Van

By Web staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — The owner of a former Miami-Dade daycare charged in the death of a child who was left in a hot van five years ago has taken a plea deal.

Karen Aviles, who had been charged with aggravated manslaughter, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in jail followed by 10 years of probation.

Her attorney, Simon Steckel, said it’s a sad day for everyone. He said Aviles was held responsible for the death of two-year-old Angel Matute Chavez simply because she owned the Vision For Life Academy.

“My client essentially was held responsible for this death because she owned the school rather than having a culpable negligence for what took place,” he said.

Steckel said Aviles drove the van that transported a group of kids that day, but she was not the one who unloaded them when they arrived at the daycare.

According to police, Aviles rushed out of the van because she was late for a meeting and asked another employee to unload the kids. All of the other kids, including Angel’s brother, made it out of the van, however, Angel was left in it for more than six hours.

The boy was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. An autopsy on the child revealed the cause of death was heat stroke.

“If you analyze the facts of this case, I believe there is someone else out there, who will remain nameless, who is actually and factually responsible for this death who has gone unprosecuted and will go unprosecuted,” said Steckel.

I don’t believe in any way, shape, or form that my client was responsible, however, we understand that’s my opinion and a jury or judge may have a different opinion,” he added.

The Vision For Life Academy was shut down by the Florida Department of Children and Families days after the boy’s death.

The daycare was not licensed to transport children.

