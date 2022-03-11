Murder suspect extradited from Mexico, police to update case

By Vince Rodriguez

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KOCO) — After being on the run for nearly two years, Jorge Rico-Ruvira has been arrested, according to court documents.

Rico-Ruvira is accused of killing Isela Mauricio-Sanchez in January of 2020 and fleeing to Mexico with their son, Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Osiel Ernesto Rico in January 2020 after police said the boy’s mother, 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, was found dead inside a Roswell home. The child was later found safe nearly 2 years after the Amber Alert was issued.

In a preventative detention motion filed by the 5th Judicial District Attorney, Rico-Ruvira was arrested in Mexico in October of 2021. As Rico-Ruvira was being transferred, he jumped from a second-story building in an attempt to escape.

The state Office of the Attorney General says Rico-Ruvira has been returned to the United States. Rico-Ruvira has been charged with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Child, and Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member.

“Rico-Ruvira will be brought back to face justice, and it took the successful collaboration of many entities and people to bring him back to the United States to answer for these alleged crimes,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “My office now looks forward to working with the District Attorney to prove the criminal charges against Rico-Ruvira and bring justice to the family.”

