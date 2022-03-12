Firefighters, police save woman that fell in icy river

By James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman was saved by the Frankenmuth firefighters and police officers after she fell into the Cass River.

Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, first responders, including Michigan State Police, were dispatched for a person in the river. The woman was partially submerged in the river near the covered bridge.

The woman talked with first responders as she lay on her back holding onto a piece of ice. First responders tossed her a rescue disk before firefighters wearing ice rescue suits were able to go in and rescue her.

The woman was then put in the care of Mobile Medical Response.

No word on the woman’s condition or how she fell into the ice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.