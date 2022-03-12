Home burglarized, family says property and puppy stolen

By Ciara Cummings

ATLANTA (WGCL) — . (CBS46) – A DeKalb County home burglarized with thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics stolen. But the homeowners say the most valuable thing missing was not the property, instead their puppy.

“I haven’t been able to go into my room or sleep in my room. I haven’t looked at anything. And there’s stuff thrown all around it. It’s just too heavy for me to handle,” Kristin told CBS46.

The burglary victim, who is only going by her first name, rather sit outside the home than be in it without her beloved French bulldog.

“So my parents are from Cuba and “Papo” just kind of means like little man, your little babe.”

It’s been exactly one week since the alleged thieves took Papo. Surveillance footage doesn’t quite help police because before ransacking the home on Mark Trail, the suspects turned the cameras around to face the wall, ultimately hiding their own faces.

“I just want my dog back,” Kristin cried. “Somebody has him. I just want him back.”

March 4, just after 8 a.m., thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen, including shoes, purses, the PlayStation, and laptops. However, none of it as priceless like her pup. Still, she fears the accused teens could have sold the dog. It’s typically an expensive breed.

It’s why fliers hang onto to nearly every light pole in the neighborhood area, with a counter-offer for his return– a $5,000 reward, no questions asked.

“He’s not worth more than the reward, I’ll tell you that much.” Adding, “He’s my best friend. Papo was there when I needed anybody or anything. I’m his whole life and he’s mine.”

CBS46 reached out to DeKalb Police for a statement on the case, we are still waiting for a response.

If you know anything, information can be provided at 305-992-1982.

