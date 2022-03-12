Initial reports estimate 165K gallons of oil leaked in southern Illinois city

By Dan Greenwald

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — Crude oil made its way into Cahokia Creek Friday after it leaked from a pipeline operated by Marathon Pipe Line.

Authorities say the leak occurred at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 159. Hazmat crews from Madison County EMA, Madison County Hazmat and crews from the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and the Marathon Pipe Line responded.

The State of Illinois sent a news release saying initial reports estimate that 3,000 barrels, which amounts to 165,000 gallons, leaked and impacted the water in Cahokia Creek. The statement said the leak has been contained in the creek for now. Marathon Pipe Line and the EPA are conducting air monitoring of the site.

The Illinois EPA referred Marathon Pipe Line to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to make sure the company remediates the leak, the statement said.

Marathon Pipe Line released this statement after the leak:

“Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) is responding to a release of crude oil near Edwardsville, Illinois, from an MPL pipeline. Upon detecting the release, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources, including personnel and equipment that are on site. Crude oil has reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed boom to contain it. MPL has made relevant regulatory notifications. No injuries have been reported. MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact as we respond to the release.”

