Boy’s lemonade stand raises over $1,000 for Ukrainian kids

By Doug Dunbar

DALLAS (KTVT) — It’s not uncommon to see kids set up a lemonade stand to raise some money, but a local 10-year-old wasn’t raising money for himself; instead, he wants to help kids his age thousands of miles away trying to safely get out of Ukraine.

“Each act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted.” That’s a piece of wisdom Mac Connatser’s mother shares with him almost daily.

“He’s a kind-hearted little guy, always has been,” she said.

On a day when Mac could have been playing and making himself happy, he chose to think first of children he’s never met in Ukraine.

“I was watching the news a lot and I saw there were a lot of people evacuating the country, and I didn’t want anyone to get left behind,” said Mac.

So today, Mac went to work mixing up lemonade and setting up a stand right in front of Royal Lane Baptist Church in Dallas.

As he put money in the bag, one customer said, “That’s $30, that’s great buddy.”

Nobody pays $30 for a glass of lemonade, but there’s no limit as to what some people will pay for a kind heart.

“Anytime I see any young person who has a heart for the world, anytime any young person doesn’t live in their little bubble and is aware of the needs of the world it just gets my heart,” said another customer.

Mac’s goal was to get at least $500 to send to the charity “Save The Children.”

“I think he’s committed to break into his piggy bank if he needs to reach his goal, Mac’s mom said.

One reason Mac’s mom was confident? They got a pretty good head start on their goal; his grandmother started him off with $100, and the police officer watching the parking lot made a donation before they even started selling lemonade.

At the end of the day, Mac raised over $1,400 to help children he’s never met. Because no act of kindness is ever wasted.

