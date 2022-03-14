Oakley Elementary students celebrate words with vocabulary parade

By Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Oakley Elementary School think words are wonderful! So, they put on a parade. And not just any parade, a vocabulary parade.

Students chose one of their favorite words and dressed up to celebrate.

Teachers said it is a fun way to get the kids interested and excited about learning new words.

Even the staff participated in the parade.

Second-grader Ly’bella picked colorful because there are a lot of things in the world that are colorful

Fourth-grader Matthew chose the word powerful.

“Because I had a costume that was a Jedi and I like a Jedi,” Matthew said.

Organizers said it was wonderful weather to be out on the ballfield at Oakley Elementary. And there were a number of spectators who showed up to cheer for the parade.

