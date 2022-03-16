23 Yorkie Mixes, Some Rescued From Backyard Shed, Going Up For Adoption With MSPCA

By Web staff

METHUEN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The MSPCA is looking for potential adopters after taking in 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua mixes from a home in Worcester County.

Their living situation “grew out of control” after the dogs’ owners lost their own home, and moved nine of them to a backyard shed, according to the MSPCA.

The animals are all in overall good health, except for dental issues that need fixing before they can be adopted.

“We’re keen to line up adopters because this is a fairly large number of dogs to take in all at once,” MSPCA at Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary said in a statement.

Most of the dogs are under-socialized and will require patient adopters, the MSPCA said. Some are very active while others are more quiet, and range in age from 1 to 16 years old.

The MSPCA will make more adoption information available in the coming days.

