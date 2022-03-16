One person injured after jumping from second-story window of Beaverton townhome to escape fire.

By Web staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a fire at a Beaverton townhome.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported crews were on scene of a fire at 17500 Southwest Britetree Circle. TVF&R said multiple 911 callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story townhome.

TVF&R said one person jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. That person suffered injuries due to the fall and were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment.

There was concern about a second victim who may have been trapped inside, but due to heavy fire and roof collapsing, TVF&R said firefighters were not able to make their way inside to search. At this time, no additional victims have been found.

TVF&R said 4 units were affected by the fire, 2 of them severely. Red Cross is helping about 8 people who have been displaced find temporary shelters.

Mountain View Middle School was affected by smoke from the fire. The Beaverton School District said students were dismissed early at 12:10 p.m.

At around 12:45 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were working on extinguishing hot spots.

Fire investigators still do not know the cause of the fire.

Aaron Lawrence says he had lived in one of the apartments for the last year with two roommates. They are 3 of the 8 displaced tonight following the fire.

“Shocked…I just didn’t think it would happen,” said Lawrence . “I don’t think anybody really does.”

Lawrence says he was out getting groceries and was only gone a few hours, only to return and see the apartment, along with many of his belongings, completely destroyed.

“I don’t have too much stuff,” said Lawrence. “I was just renting a room so I have some stuff that was saved already in storage.”

Lawrence says his roommates were not home at the time of the fire and that he would be calling them to tell them the news.

