Out-of-control car flies off freeway offramp, slams into Norwalk home

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORWALK, California (kcal) — A driver lost control of a car on the 105 Freeway offramp in Norwalk early Wednesday morning, sending it careening through a brick wall and crashing into a vacant home, knocking out power to nearly 200 Southern California Edison customers in the process.

The crash took place just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Borson Street and Studebaker Road, just off the 105 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the driver lost control of the car while coming off the eastbound 105 Freeway at the Studebaker offramp.

The car flew off the offramp and then careened through a brick wall before hitting a vacant home. The crash also brought down some power lines.

The two occupants of the car were taken to a hospital, at least one of whom was in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. One of the victims was a juvenile.

The crash also knocked out power to 183 SoCal Edison customers. Power was expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

The vacant home suffered significant damage, the sheriff’s department said.

There was no word on whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.