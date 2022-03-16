Suspects pose as law enforcement officers to bust real Oklahoma marijuana farms

By Shelby Montgomery

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities are searching for suspects accused of posing as agents and busting real Oklahoma marijuana farms.

Officials said those men hit a couple of marijuana farms. They are accused of robbery, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

“Maybe these weren’t the authorities, and perhaps they were criminal and perhaps doing some sort of robbery,” said Donald Gies, an attorney for one of the victims.

Gies told KOCO 5 that the suspects attempted to raid his client’s licensed marijuana farm. The men were armed with fake badges, a fake warrant and real guns.

“They had fake badges, a fake agency but real guns. Very scary,” Gies said.

Gies said the men decided to leave but went to another farm down the road.

“Unfortunately, they did apprehend those subjects, tie them up, stole their product – 100 pounds of cannabis – their machines, their cash,” he said.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said they are working with law enforcement.

“We received those reports as well and have been working with (the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) on a strategy to make sure we are keeping our licensees in the loop so that they are on alert that this is happening and also to protect them,” OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The district attorney said they expect to have search warrants and arrest affidavits.

