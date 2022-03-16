University of Chicago to begin offering full-tuition scholarships to undergrads affected by Ukraine war

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The University of Chicago announced Tuesday that it will give full-tuition scholarships for undergraduate students affected by the war in Ukraine.

The U of C said the new initiative is influenced by the impact it has seen in supporting other students and scholars who have also been affected by wars and crises around the world.

Ina addition to the full-tuition scholarship, the university it would expand programming in college readiness and college application preparation for students from Ukraine. Remote and in-person programming for that effort will be based on the U of C’s Center in Paris beginning in June.

The university will also offer increased financial support and other services for current U of C students and scholars who are affected by the War in Ukraine and who are suffering financial hardship.

The U of C will also expand fellowship programs for current college students who are unable to complete their studies in Ukraine.

“UChicago was founded as a beacon of academic excellence, and that includes supporting the global academic community in times of great need,” said U of C Dean of the College John Boyer. “By providing these resources and expanding the support available through our Center in Paris, we hope to support the potential of the young people impacted by the war in Ukraine and ensure their futures are not derailed by political conflict and violence.”

The U of C is also working with individual scholars and scientists in Ukraine with the national Scholars at Risk organization, so they can be placed in departments and laboratories at the U of C.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.