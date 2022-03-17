90-year-old woman nearly hit by gunfire in St. Louis County

By Deion Broxton

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting after gunfire hit a 90-year-old woman’s house in February.

St. Louis County PD told News 4 the incident happened the morning of Feb. 19 near the 9000 block of Clarion Drive in Jennings.

Detectives determined the bullets that struck Arlene Putman’s home were not intended for her.

Putman said the gunfire came from two cars shooting at each other, and this is the first time she’s ever heard gunfire in the neighborhood. Putman said the bullet struck a window and the shell casing was imbedded in the wall of the room she normally works on puzzles.

“I often think ‘what had I been sitting here?’ but it just wasn’t my time,” she said.

Putman is now waiting for her home insurance company to repair the window.

Jennings councilmember Allan Stichnote and Missouri House of Representatives candidate for District 85 Donovan Meeks learned of Putman’s situation while walking through the neighborhood. Both worked with the police department to get more patrols in the neighborhood.

St. Louis County PD confirmed a shell casing was recovered from the scene, but another shell casing was discovered Wednesday in Putman’s home. Councilmember Stichnote called detectives to come collect the casing believed to be from the same shooting.

St. Louis County police asked for anyone with information on this case to contact them at 636-529-8210.

