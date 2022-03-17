State Police recover stolen cabin

By James Paxson

KALKASKA CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A cabin that was reported stolen out of Cold Springs Township in Kalkaska County has been recovered by police.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Houghton Lake Post recovered the Up North Cabin that was reported stolen on Feb. 7. The cabin was stolen from County Road 571.

MSP was able to find the cabin at a home in Kalkaska County’s Orange Township with help from the public on March 15.

They are still investigating at least two suspects believed to have been involved, according to MSP.

If anyone has any information, they can call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.

