Woman wants government to allow Ukrainian orphans into US foster homes

By Alan Shope

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — An Olathe woman is trying to get the United States to allow Ukrainian orphans into temporarily foster homes here.

Ukrainian orphans who have no family to take them out of the country are being sent to one main location in west Ukraine.

“They’re extremely scared,” said Lidyia Gettya.

Gettya volunteers in a Ukrainian orphanage when she’s back home, but since the war, her friends there told her there is a lot of uncertainty.

“They’re looking for somebody to come and tell them what to do,” she said.

There are between 30 and 40 kids each at dozens of different orphanages in Ukraine.

“Those children are absolutely amazing,” Gettya said.

She said currently with the war, there is no opportunity for international adoption of the kids, so she is working to help get foster homes in the U.S.

“You can’t really take out orphaned children out of the country as refugees. There have to be special programs for that,” Gettya said.

She said she is hoping conversations with state representatives can help.

“What we’re asking is for the government to approve a hosting program, like a summer exchange program, to host orphaned children here in our Ukrainian community,” Gettya said.

She said many of the orphans have been forgotten about.

“We have a lot of families who would agree to take on the responsibility to relieve a little bit of stress also on the orphanages,” Gettya said.

She said many other groups have stepped up to help.

“We even have Ukrainian churches all throughout the U.S. who are willing to work in this host program,” Gettya said.

