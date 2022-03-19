2 shootings on Temple University’s campus leave 4 people injured; 1 suspect arrested

By Howard Monroe

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — On Saturday morning, students on Temple University’s main campus woke up after two shootings overnight that left four people injured.

The first shooting happened outside of Temple’s bookstore on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Four markings from the spent shell casings were on the scene.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say two teens were shot. But they don’t appear to be Temple students. The suspect was arrested a few blocks away at 21st and Montgomery.

And then just a few blocks away, early Saturday morning, there was another double shooting. At about 2 a.m., police were called to 18th and Diamond Streets.

Police say a man and a woman were shot. CBS3 has been told the man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. The woman is in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

Police have not made any arrests in this second shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.