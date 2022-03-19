Jail reopens following electrical fire

By Lauren Brigman

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local jail that caught fire nearly two weeks ago is now back in operation.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood tells News 13 the Madison County Jail reopened on Friday, March 18th.

An electrical fire broke out at the detention center on March 6th.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 13 a motor in one of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units caught fire. Officials said there was mainly smoke damage and it was mostly internal, in the duct work.

No injuries were reported, and all inmates were evacuated then taken to other facilities.

Sheriff Harwood said those inmates were transferred back to the Madison County Jail on March 18th.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.