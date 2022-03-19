Teen surrenders to police after being sought after for 2021 murder

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 17-year-old surrendered Friday night after being sought after by Metro Nashville police since Sep. 2021.

Metro Nashville officials said in a tweet that Adrian Cameron II, 17, surrendered at the Juvenile Detention Center after being sought after for murder since Sep. 2021.

Police said he is accused of being involved in the drug-related fatal shooting of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was recovered from the Cumberland River.

In 2019, a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued charging Cameron with the death of Evans. MNPD added in their original release that Cameron’s father was also fatally shot in 2019 after he fired on MNPD SWAT.

