Elected official calls for state investigation into Cora Faith Walker’s death

By Lauren Trager

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A St. Louis County councilman is demanding an independent investigation into the death of a former state representative.

It’s been more than a week since the death of attorney and top St. Louis County official Cora Faith Walker. News 4 Investigates has learned that a federal agency has been making inquiries in the case.

But St. Louis County Council Member Tim Fitch says that’s not enough, adding that important questions must be answered.

“We need to get to the truth, get to the bottom of it, find out what really happened, that’s what investigations do, that’s what the police do,” Fitch said in an interview with News 4.

Fitch said because Walker was an employee under the county executive’s office, the council can call for state police to step in and investigate.

“It’s time the public asks for this investigation, it’s time for the council to ask for this investigation so that we can get answers to these questions and there are many and if you hit a wall of silence, you start wondering, what’s really going on here,” Fitch said.

Walker, who was 37, attended a birthday party and fundraiser for her very close friend, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, the evening of March 10. She was discovered in the Loews hotel downtown the next morning and then pronounced dead at a hospital around 10:00 a.m.

Walker’s autopsy is pending.

At her funeral on Friday, prominent people remarked her life and legacy for public service, including Congresswoman Cori Bush and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Questions remain about how Walker died.

Police and city officials have released little information about Walker’s death, so far refusing to say if a 9-1-1 call was made or what exact time EMS responded to the hotel.

Sources tell News 4 Investigates the Drug Enforcement Administration has made inquiries into the case.

“They are only going to look at potential federal crimes. We need a state investigation to look at any state type crime that may or may not have been committed,” Fitch said.

With Walker being so close with the mayor, Fitch said the Missouri State Highway Patrol should do the investigation, not the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“It’s not that they cannot handle it, it’s that they shouldn’t handle it,” he said.

News 4 reached out to St Louis police and to a spokesperson for walker’s family about Fitch’s proposal, but have not heard back.

St. Louis City Public Safety Director Dan Isom will provide an update Monday morning regarding Walker’s death.

