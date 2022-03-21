Hull twin sisters wrapping up Stanford career with another March Madness title run

By Vern Glenn

SPOKANE, Washington (KPIX) — This NCAA Tournament run is extra special for Stanford seniors Lexie and Lacie Hull as the twin sisters are playing their final college season as the Cardinal go for a second straight national championship.

The Hulls have been teammates their entire basketball careers. “The first time we touched a ball we were together, that had to be first grade,” said Lexie.

The Hulls’ and the Cardinal’s title defense will continue in the twins’ hometown of Spokane, Washington on Friday. Top-seeded Stanford has a Sweet 16 showdown with 4th-seeded Maryland at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Both the Stanford women’s and men’s basketball teams have had sibling pairs in the past, but Lexie and Lacie have one thing the other duos don’t.

“We got a ring,” said Lacie “We want one more.”

