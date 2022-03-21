Man shoots at security guards after getting robbed at gunpoint

By Tori Cooper

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — One man is in custody after shooting at security guards inside the Penthouse lounge in Brookhaven Monday morning, according to police.

Brookhaven Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident inside the lounge earlier in the night where security guards eventually had to ask a man to leave the lounge.

Police said five minutes after asking the man, later identified as Curtis Marcus Harlan, 22, to leave the lounge, he was approached by two men armed with rifles in the parking lot and he was robbed.

Detectives said Harlan was not hurt during the armed robbery but seconds after he “bolted” back into the lounge and started shooting at security guards who initially asked him to leave.

No one was injured. Police say Harlan fired at least seven rounds of gunshots at security guards who they believe were the intentional targets.

Brookhaven Police detained several people for questioning and eventually arrested him.

Harlan now faces aggravated assault charges.

