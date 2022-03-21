Woman found dead in apartment complex driveway

By Ashley RK Smith, Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) — A woman is dead in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Meriden.

Police only identified the victim as a 37-year-old woman.

They called it a homicide investigation.

Investigators said they found the victim lying in the driveway of the Atrium Condominium Association complex on East Main Street.

Police said on Monday morning that they were able to identify a suspect; however, an arrest has yet to be made.

Multiple people were said to have called 911 after hearing gunfire around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, so police are hopeful that someone may have seen something.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Meriden police.

