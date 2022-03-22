Hiker Rescued After Falling 30 Feet Into Underground Water Storage Tank In Monson

By Web staff

MONSON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Rescuers pulled a hiker to safety after he fell 30 feet down into underground water storage tank in Monson Monday.

The 32-year-old was stuck for at least three hours. Police said he was hiking in the woods with a friend when he fell into the tank that was used by the former Monson Developmental Center.

Crews were able to get to him and pull him out, and he was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

