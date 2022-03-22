Woman stabbed near department store after refusing to give man money

By Marissa Sulek and Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police said a man tried to rob a woman outside a popular Madison business on Monday morning.

Police said Bradley Ferguson, 29, came up to a woman on the sidewalk next to the Rivergate Target. They said he demanded money from the woman who said she didn’t have any. That’s when police said he pulled out a folding knife and cut her left palm and ring finger.

When customers head in or out of a Target store, they don’t always think they could be the target.

“I try to have my guard up just in case because you really never know,” customer Bianca Bandhaya said.

“Walk with your head held high,” White said. “Make sure you’re looking around, you’re making eye contact with everyone. People who don’t walk with confidence, they look down. They’re the ones who are easily attacked.”

White said if it’s dark, park under a light, don’t park behind the store, and if an incident does occur – get loud.

“I would become the loudest individual in the parking lot at the time,” White said. “Try and draw as much attention to you as your can because an attacker doesn’t want you to make any noise. They want you to be quiet. They want you to do what they say.”

White also said if you can, run away from the situation, but if you are trained or take a self-defense class, use those skills.

“I would try my best to stay calm and defend myself the best I could, I guess,” Hoefert said. “Ultimately, I would just let him have what he wanted.”

White said if the store is open, people can always run back inside.

White said Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts is holding a community free self-defense event on April 30.

Ferguson was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and is being held on $75,000 bond. He will appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.

