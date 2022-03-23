Mother terrified after bullets fly into her DeKalb County bedroom

By SAVANNAH LOUIE

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A DeKalb County mother is terrified in her own home after bullets interrupted bedtime Monday evening.

The woman spoke to CBS46 on the condition of anonymity, out of fear of retaliation. However, she’s speaking up out of concern for her children.

“They could kill my kids. My daughter and son could be dead today, and I would’ve been out here trying to bury them,” she said.

The woman lives at Forest at Columbia Apartments in Panthersville. She told CBS46 several bullets flew into her bedroom while she and her son were inside the home, shattering a window and cracking the ceiling.

Two days later, bullet holes remain and their sense of safety is fractured.

DeKalb police arrested Siobahn McNeal for aggravated assault Monday night. They say McNeal fired a shotgun several times that night.

A second mother who spoke to CBS46 on the condition of anonymity said the gunshots escalated from a neighborhood fight involving several people, including her 9-year-old daughter.

She said this is the latest of many dangerous incidents at the apartment complex, calling it a “death trap.”

Property Manager Tushanda Daniels acknowledged that unsafe conditions have grown worse in the past couple years.

“We’re are experiencing a larger than normal spike in crime in our apartment complex due to stay in place order from COVID-19. Most of the crimes committed on the property are committed by non-residents, or residents who under normal conditions would have already been evicted,” said Daniels.

Daniels also said the complex has sought the help of DeKalb County Police and some local politicians.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.