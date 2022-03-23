Woman attacked, robbed in home by offenders pretending to sell candy

By Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An elderly woman was attacked in her own home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn Tuesday night.

One of the attackers rang the door bell of the 70-year-old woman at her home, on 105th Street near Kenton Avenue, pretending to sell candy around 6 p.m.

The incident was captured on what appears to be home surveillance nearby. One of those suspects is seen wearing an orange jacket and carrying a box walking down the sidewalk multiple times.

The woman answered her door and a female offender pretended to sell her candy. Then a man with a gun jumped out and forced his way inside, knocking the woman to the ground.

The woman was held at gunpoint while another man took her items.

The attackers fled in a white Kia Optima, driven by a fourth person.

A neighbor says it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.

“That poor lady does not speak English, her husband does. I used to live in the house across the street, so I watched the boys grow up. They come home and help their dad all the time, cut the grass. You couldn’t find nicer people, the sweetest people,” said neighbor Mary Ann Miller.

The woman’s injuries were minor. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department.

