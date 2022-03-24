10-year-old boy collapses during gym class, pronounced dead at hospital

By WABC Staff

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) — A 10-year-old student suffered a fatal episode during gym class on Wednesday.

Police say when they responded to P.S. 78 in Staten Island they found the boy unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

The boy was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows the boy was participating in some physical activity during gym class when he collapsed.

“There are no words that can relieve the weight of this loss on friends, family and the entire PS 78 community. I know that the memory of this student will live on in the lives that he touched, and that he will be truly missed by all. My deepest condolences to everyone hurting from this terrible tragedy and I know that the educators and staff at PS 78 will be there for their young people during this difficult time.” said New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks in a statement.

