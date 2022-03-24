Elementary school principal prepares to donate kidney to niece

By Courtney Allen

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Wilson County Schools principal is preparing for extensive surgery in Tampa Thursday morning. It is all to save his niece’s life.

Dr. Chris Plummer is the principal of West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet. Plummer’s niece, 31-year-old Amorette Tweed, was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at a young age.

After years of struggles and a previous transplant failure, Plummer found out he was a match several months ago and said the decision was a no-brainer.

“I just look at her being in her early 30s, young, married with a young child, and I just look at this beautiful family,” Plummer said.

Plummer is in Tampa for the surgery, near where his niece lives. He said a conversation with Tweed following her daughter’s second birthday made him realize it’s life or death for his niece. “She said, ‘do you know that I have birthday cards I have filled out for her for the next 30 years?’”

Plummer will be out of school until mid-April. “The only thing I hope is that it takes, and her body doesn’t reject it, and she has a great quality of life moving forward.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.