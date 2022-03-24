Student arrested for gun, drug possession at high school

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Resource officers at Mt. Juliet High School arrested a student on Wednesday for possessing weapons and drugs on school property.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff, the school administration requested a search of a 16-year-old student’s vehicle. That search revealed a small handgun, two knives, roughly $600 in cash, a small amount of drugs and a ski mask.

Deputies do not believe the gun was ever inside the school on Wednesday and have not found any evidence of students being threatened.

The student was taken into custody by the school’s resource officers and transported to Youth Services on weapon/drug related charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.