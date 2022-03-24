Teen in fatal electric bike accident remembered

By Jeremy Lee

Click here for updates on this story

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — The home of Sonny and Danika Crisostomo has been receiving a steady stream of guests over several days.

Friends and family have come to bid farewell to their son Syrus, who passed away after the fatal accident on Waipahu Street Sunday.

19 year old Sydan Crisostomo gathered with friends near the corner of Waipahu Street and Peke Lane to remember the life of his younger brother & the connection they shared.

“He always wanted to be like me. And everything I had he wanted to do better. He like cars because I liked cars. He always wanted to follow everything that I did. Always asked me advice on school, his girlfriend. I’d always be there to talk to him. It’s hard,” Sydan told KITV 4.

Sonny Crisostomo said of his son Syrus Crisostomo.

“I didn’t imagine how much hearts he touched around the community until the last couple of days. This boy touched so many hearts. This boy has the biggest heart. The biggest smile. You know, nothing was negative about him.”

How will the Waipahu intermediate 8th grader be remembered?

“I want him to be remembered by his smile. Everyone who knows him. That’s how I want him to be remembered. His simile. And his little dimple under his eye when he did smile,” the teen’s mother Danika Crisostomo told KITV 4.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.