Neighbors run into burning home to save residents’ belongings

By Ross Guidotti

Click here for updates on this story

SMICKSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A home in Smicksburg, Indiana County was heavily damaged after a quick-moving fire Friday afternoon.

The home belongs to a family in the Amish community and broke out around 12:30 Friday afternoon. Officials said the blaze proved difficult to fight for a number of reasons.

Officials said the home quickly caught fire and spread throughout the top floor. Firefighters said the family wasn’t home at the time but uses gas lamps for light in the home. Firefighters said the flame from one of those lamps is believed to have caused the fire.

“The fire started in the upstairs bedroom because they had gaslight, window open and the curtain came in contact with the gaslight,” said Plumville Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Sonni.

When neighbors saw the house go up in flames, they ran inside to help rescue the family’s belongings.

“When we came on the scene, there was furniture in the front yard. The neighbors were starting to take furniture out of the first floor,” Sonni said. “Even though the house was burning?” KDKA’s Ross Guidotti asked. “It was burning right on top of them,” Sonni replied.

No one was hurt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.