Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'.

ROCKWALL, Texas (KTVT) — Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25.

The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.

In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge.

Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.”

They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country.

Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter.

No students were hurt.

