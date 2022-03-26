Animals removed during multi-agency investigation in Hebron, Connecticut

By Ashley RK Smith and Christian Colón

HEBRON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Several animals have been removed, and one person has been arrested during a multi-agency investigation at 171 Porter Road.

Over 50 animals have been taken out of the home.

The town manager confirmed that they had a warrant to go inside that house.

They say several people have complained to the local animal control about possible unsanitary conditions and neglect.

Over 30 dogs, 20 plus cats, several goats and a horse were all pulled into trailers.

Neighbor Heather Campbell said, “I looked out the window the whole street was just packed with animal control and police and it’s like, ‘what is happening out there?’”

It was her neighbor’s house getting raided.

“Its very quiet in the neighborhood. We have heard maybe one dog bark on occasion we knew there was a horse over there because we could kind of see it from the road,” said Campbell.

Hebron Town Manager Andrew J. Tierney said, “we were assisted to gain entry with the state police. Not sure if any arrests have been made yet. It’s an active and ongoing situation. So that will remain to be seen.”

It took over 20 animal control agencies and several hours of work to try and get all the animals out.

“We had the fire marshal go in and look at the house. Chatham health district was here to look at the conditions of the house., we are still waiting to hear back what they found,” said Tierney.

State police confirmed Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) is involved, along with over 20 animal control agencies.

This family is affiliated with the CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue. Their Facebook page says that organization will no longer be active as of today.

The town manager says one woman was arrested. Her charges were not released. We do know DCF is also involved. We did reach out but no comment.

The Department of Agriculture said it’s an on-going investigation.

