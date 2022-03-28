Crews knock down large fire in North Minneapolis home under renovation

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters knocked down a large fire early Monday morning in a vacant home under renovation on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 3:20 a.m. to the two-and-a-half story home on 2327 James Avenue North, in the city’s Jordan neigbhorhood. Firefighters found heavy fire inside the home, which spread to the roof.

Crews battled the flames from the outside before entering the home and extinguishing the fire. No one was inside the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

