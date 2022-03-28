Firefighters working to rescue woman, dog from fast-moving LA River

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters are in Van Nuys working to rescue a dog from the rain-swollen LA River after plucking its owner from the fast-moving water.

A woman was spotted at about 2:40 p.m. fighting the current of the river, which was estimated to be moving as much as 10 mph, and struggling to stay in one location, LAFD’s Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman with a rope system, but not before she abandoned the rescue ring in an attempt to hold on to her dog, Stewart said. A rescuer was lowered from LAFD’s helicopter to secure her, and she was safely pulled from the water.

Authorities continued to track the dog down the river another 200 feet. However, at least three attempts to pull the dog from the water were stymied by the current, and another two by the dog biting at its rescuer.

Firefighters continue to track the dog, which is believed to be a large German Shepherd, as it moves down the river.

Several civilians were also spotted alongside the river, one of whom dangled a rope into the river, causing the dog to fight the current as it made its way to the rope.

Just after 3 p.m., a man in shorts jumped into the river and caught the dog in a bear hug.

