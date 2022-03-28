Mother and 6-year-old son critically hurt after car jumps curb in Harlem

By CHRISTINA FAN

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A mother and her 6-year-old son are critically hurt after police say a car jumped a curb and hit them Monday in Harlem.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, the trail of destruction left behind stopped people in their tracks.

Police said the woman and child were on the sidewalk when a red Toyota Camry plowed into them, crashed into a flower stand, and eventually came to a stop halfway up the block.

Surveillance video from a nearby deli shows the 38-year-old with her 6-year-old son on the corner of West 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police said the 68-year-old driver lost control around 8:45 a.m., mounted the sidewalk and hit the victims, along with at least one car. Investigators believe he may have suffered a medical emergency.

Witnesses who heard and saw the crash said they were stunned.

“He was flying,” one person said. “When he got here, he propelled.”

