New Hampshire, Massachusetts ranked among ‘least stressed’ States

By WBZ Staff

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Life’s not so stressful in New Hampshire and Massachusetts compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report.

On WalletHub’s latest ranking of the most stressful states, New Hampshire is 46th and Massachusetts is 43rd.

The Granite State has the lowest percentage of its population living in poverty and the second-lowest crime rate, while Massachusetts has the most psychologists per capita and some of the fewest hours worked per week, according to the report. Both states also do well in the category of credit score.

Massachusetts did lose points for having some of the least affordable housing in all of America.

The ranking was based on dozens of stress factors including average hours worked per week, bankruptcy rate and sleep quantity.

Louisiana was ranked the most-stressed state, while Utah was the least.

