Second child dies from injuries in shooting incident

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities confirm a second Jackson County boy has died following a shooting incident over the weekend.

Jackson County Major Shannon Queen confirms Bridger Owen Ensley died Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, officials were called to a reported shooting off Ferguson Road in Sylva. Upon arrival, deputies found both boys, ages 15 and 10, had been shot.

Both boys were transported to Harris Hospital before being airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Authorities say, Noah Joseph Ensley, 15, succumbed to his injuries and died at Mission Hospital on Sunday. Bridger Owen Ensley, 10, died Monday afternoon.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. No further details will be released at this time.

