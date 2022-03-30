K9 shot in chest, recovering at clinic

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Tonight, a wounded K9 is recovering in Mobile after being shot in the chest in Moss Point. Officer Buddy was rushed to a local clinic in very serious condition, fighting for his life.

Whether your serve on two legs or four, any injured officer is treated with the same urgency.

Buddy is 6 years old and has served with Moss Point police for 3.5 years. He’s a brave member of law enforcement.

Just after midnight, Moss Point police responded to a gas station off Highway 63 to a burglary. Police said Richard McGuire of Mobile ran into the woods, and Buddy was released after him.

Moments later, officers heard gunfire, and Buddy returned to his handler where he collapsed, suffering from a bullet wound.

Officers said they quickly rushed him to MedVet in Mobile, and he was immediately taken into surgery.

According to Moss Point PD’s latest Facebook update, thankfully, officer Buddy is now off oxygen and breathing on his own.

Meanwhile, McGuire has been charged with commercial burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and injuring a public service animal.

However, this isn’t his first run-in with the law. He has a long history in and out of Metro, including multiple assault and domestic violence charges.

When McGuire was detained around 6 a.m., he was found with a female companion. According to Moss Point PD, she was released after it was determined she had no knowledge of the crimes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.