Man who tried hiding in ceiling after break-in faces additional felony charges, police say

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man who tried hiding in the ceiling of a closed-down Asheville restaurant is now facing additional felony charges.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says 57-year-old Antonio Carlos Porter was charged March 25 with “four more counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, as well as four additional counts of Injury to Personal Property for crimes in which he broke into other businesses in Asheville.”

Detectives have continued their investigation into Porter since his arrest in late February. APD says at that time, forensic technicians were still processing evidence in prior cases that involved Porter.

Officers responded to the closed Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue about 5:30 a.m., Feb. 26. On scene, officers discovered a window had been broken. They soon found Porter hiding in the ceiling and took him into custody.

Detectives believe Porter may have been involved in well more than 10 other cases.

Porter is currently incarcerated at the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking, where he has a secured bond of $55,000 on multiple charges.

Asheville police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.