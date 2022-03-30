Pasadena police investigating attack on 3 men after LGBTQ+ event as hate crime

By Rob Hayes

Click here for updates on this story

PASADENA, California (KABC) — Pasadena police are investigating an attack on three men who were leaving an LGBTQ+ event last week as a hate crime.

It happened at the ix Tapa Cantina bar on Colorado Boulevard on Friday, March 25.

Diamond Gonzalez told ABC7 Tuesday he and his friends were leaving the bar when they were suddenly attacked in the parking lot.

“A group of guys came up and attacked us,” he said. “My back was faced towards them and they hit me from the back and just knocked me out cold.”

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital. He and his friends suffered multiple cuts and bruises. They say the beating lasted about five to 10 minutes.

“Everyone looked like bowling pins, getting knocked out,” said Noah Offield, who was also a victim.

During the assault, one of the victims, Ray Carabantes, pulled out a cell phone and said he was going to take pictures of the attacker’s license plate. He said that’s when things escalated.

“He turned around with a weapon and said, ‘Do you want to take a picture of my license plate now?'” recalled Carabantes. “So immediately, I thought to myself, ‘I’m just going to run away.'”

The three men believe they were attacked because they were leaving an LGBTQ+ event.

Pasadena police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and told Eyewitness News the department “recognizes the importance of protecting the safety and dignity of all of our community members and we stand in solidarity with those affected by the heinous attacks perpetrated last week.”

Police say investigators have already received several tips to help track down the attackers.

Below is Pasadena PD’s full statement:

“The Pasadena Police Department is aware of and are actively investigating an incident that occurred last week as patrons were leaving the Ixtapa Cantina Bar. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide any information that can help in the identification and apprehension of a suspect or suspects.

We thank those community members who have already come forward to provide some information and we encourage others to do the same by calling the police department or by contacting Los Angeles Crime Stoppers.

The Pasadena Police Department recognizes the importance of protecting the safety and dignity of all of our community members and we stand in solidarity with those affected by the heinous attacks perpetrated last week. We are committed to ensuring the public’s safety and will be providing resources and referrals to services for those who were affected by this crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.