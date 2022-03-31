Over 100 pounds of meth, heroin off SoCal streets thanks to help from LAPD K-9 ‘Keisa’

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — More than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin are off Southern California streets all thanks to one very good girl.

Los Angeles Police Department K-9 Officer Keisa, along with detectives from the FBI Los Angeles, made the bust.

LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division Commanding Officer Lillian Carranza tweeted photos saying, “Oops, she did it again!”

Authorities said the drug bust resulted in 104 pounds of heroin and meth seized, and added that the bust not only helped reduce overdoses, but it also helped to save lives.

