Parents accused in 1-year-old daughter’s fentanyl death, district attorney says

By Jack Lowenstein

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says it has filed charges against the parents of a 1-year-old girl who died after ingesting fentanyl in Adams County in January.

According to the DA’s press release, parents Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 30, were both accused of actions related to their daughter’s death on Jan. 2.

Adams County Coroner determined the toddler’s death was due to ingesting fentanyl, finding her blood after death contained 10 times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an adult.

Casias and Montoya are also accused of participating in drug use with a child present at home prior to and after her death.

Charges include:

Child Abuse Resulting in Death Distribution of a Controlled Substance-Schedule I or Schedule II Casias and Montoya were both scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

