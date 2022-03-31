Student stabbed with pencil several times during fight at Mountain View HS

By JOYCE LUPIANI

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Parents of students at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, received a letter today about an incident at the school.

According to the letter, two 9th grade students began exchanging punches shortly before 1 p.m. in a classroom.

During the fight, one of the students used a pencil to stab the other student several times.

The student who stabbed or “poked” the other student was taken into custody by the school resource officer. The other student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The school says they will have “grief counselors” at the school on Friday for any students who may feel uneasy after watching the fight and “seeing their classmate’s blood on the floor.” They will also have extra school resource officers on campus.

The letter advises parents to talk to their children, to be aware of their social media activity, and listen to their concerns.

