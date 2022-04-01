Woman with history of drunk driving involved in two incidents in ten days

By Jennifer Mayerle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned a woman involved in a recent suspected drinking and driving crash was arrested on a similar charge just 10 days earlier.

WCCO shared the information with Lynn Filla’s attorney and the county attorney’s office where she’s on probation. In that case, she caused a crash that killed a man four years ago. Monday, she was charged with operating while under the influence and obstructing an officer.

WCCO obtained body camera video of the arrest of Filla by St. Croix Falls police in Wisconsin.

On March 10, an officer took her into custody on suspicion of OWI, operating while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. She was booked, then released the next morning.

A mere 10 days later, Filla was behind the wheel again, accused of drinking when she caused a crash in Chisago County.

Four years earlier she was put on probation for the crash that killed Kevin Lovdal. His family was distraught learning of this recent string of accusations.

“It’s hard to say in words because we’re just so shocked,” brother Rich Lovdal said.

Lovdal questions if the legal system is working.

“If this is one person, is there more people slipping through the cracks on … these type of things? How many times since Kevin’s death has she been driving drunk and not been caught?” Lovdal said.

The Wisconsin police report says officers clocked Filla going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. When they caught up with her, her speech was slow and slurred, and she refused commands. Officers say they found small open bottles of alcohol in her jacket. The report also notes DUI convictions from 2005, and that she’s on probation for the 2018 case.

Still, she was back on the road, accused of blowing through a stop sign, striking Dakota Burgeson and Abbie Spetzman days later.

“I’m pissed off,” Spetzman said.

“I found it sickening and really concerning,” Burgeson said. “I think the justice system needs to look into this more, and needs to quit failing.”

The impacted families hope Filla gets the help she needs this time, and that this case serves as a wake-up call.

“Communication between the jurisdictions is something that I would question right now,” Lovdal said.

Filla is currently in jail in Chisago County. Anoka County has an active warrant for her arrest if she’s released there, while the county attorney’s office determines if these subsequent arrests are a probation violation.

