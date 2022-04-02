Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing roommate to death after argument

By Stephen Borowy

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2020 death of his roommate.

Terry James Robinson, 55, was convicted of one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his 60-year-old roommate, Alphonso Taylor, who was stabbed several times with a knife, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

According to testimony at the trial, Robinson and Taylor were arguing in their home on Russell Avenue in Flint when Robinson pulled a knife from his pocket and started stabbing Taylor in his left arm and on his right side.

Robinson then fled the home and Taylor’s girlfriend, who witnessed the incident, ran down the street to another house where 911 was called, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and found Taylor laying on his back on the front porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police found Robinson talking on his phone on a street corner nearby, and he was arrested without incident.

“This was a senseless tragedy in our community where deadly violence was used to settle a verbal argument and Mr. Robinson is being held accountable for his actions under the law,” Leyton said.

Robinson was sentenced to life in prison without parole on April 1. He was ordered to pay $198 in costs and fees.

