Sanctuary for endangered birds with special needs has species from 6 continents

By Bob Mahosky & Karen Wynne

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some of the most beautiful, exotic and endangered birds are co-existing at a sanctuary in the mountains.

Leeann Shearouse’s property in Fletcher is home to numerous stunningly beautiful birds.

“We have birds here from every continent except Antarctica,” said Shearouse.

Shearouse founded the Carolina Avian Research & Education, CARE for short, nine years ago to provide a sanctuary for endangered birds with special needs.

“Birds from different continents will make really good friends with other birds from different continents, and they just have so much fun here,” Shearouse said.

Shearouse became interested in birds as a young child growing up in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Sitting on a log and observing wildlife and birds and just watching them and seeing how they behave,” Shearouse recalled of her childhood.

Shearouse says many of the birds have overcome physical issues — like Jack.

“Jack is a Harris’s hawk. He was 21 years old when he lost his eye,” she said.

“He’s managed to adapt, and that’s a big thing to adjust to. He still goes out and hunts with me. I’m his assistant when we’re out hunting,” Shearouse said.

Then there’s Hooper. Shearouse says he’s the smallest falcon in the U.S., at only nine inches tall.

Another aspect of the sanctuary is public education, as Shearouse provides classes on birds and gardening. CARE is open to the public.

Some of the biggest lessons, however, may come from the birds, themselves, she said.

“They get along well with other birds, and, they get to show diversity, which is something I’m trying to teach people,” she said.

For more on Carolina Avian Research and Education, visit: carebird.org/index.html

