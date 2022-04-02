Women attacked while walking dog

By Rebecca Cardenas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two young women filed a police report after a man attacked them because their dog got too close to him on a popular West Nashville Greenway.

Jordyn Wainwright was walking her dog with her roommate in the middle of the afternoon when a man they didn’t know became aggressive with them. She said he got upset that her dog got too close to him and accused the dog of trying to bite him.

Wainwright said she tried to calmly explain that the dog was just friendly, but the situation kept escalating. Her roommate pulled out her phone and started recording. The video catches the moment right before he swats the phone out of her hand, hitting her wrist.

“He flipped out. He was like your dog just tried to bite me and I was like I’m sorry she approached you. And next thing I know he was trying to grab my dog and like punch her,” Wainwright said. “My phone fell out of my waistband and he kicked it across the sidewalk.”

Wainright said he eventually tried to punch her dog, hitting her instead, and throwing her phone on the ground, shattering it.

