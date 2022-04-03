‘Ensley Strong’: Community gathers to mourn 2 young brothers who died in shooting accident

By Samiar Nefzi

SYLVA, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Jackson County community came together Saturday, April 2 to mourn the lives of two young brothers that died in an accidental shooting just under a week ago.

The hour-long event was held at Bridge Park in Sylva. Family, friends and community members congregated to show support as the family grieved.

In the crowd of hundreds, many wore newly designed shirts that read “Ensley Strong,” which were created as part of a donation fundraiser for the Ensley family.

During the service, friends and classmates of the Ensley brothers spoke about the impact they had on the community, explaining how they were “bright lights of joy” to everyone who knew them.

Their mother, Rebecca, told News 13 she wants the boys to be remembered for the joy and love they brought to the community in which they lived.

On Sunday, March 27, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting off Ferguson Road, in which 15-year-old Noah Ensley passed away.

10-year-old Bridger Ensley was taken to Mission Hospital, where he passed away one day later.

